Global Game Jam at Whitewater 2017

Video by Ashley McDarison

Story by Brad Allen
January 25, 2017

The annual event, Global Game Jam, occurred on Friday, January 20th at UW-Whitewater. This is the video compliment to the Business & Technology article, “Gaming Event Puts Students to the Test.”

