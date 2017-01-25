Global Game Jam at Whitewater 2017
Video by Ashley McDarison
January 25, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The annual event, Global Game Jam, occurred on Friday, January 20th at UW-Whitewater. This is the video compliment to the Business & Technology article, “Gaming Event Puts Students to the Test.”
Leave a Comment
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.