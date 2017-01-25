WSG Vice President to seek presidential position





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Today, I am thrilled to announce to you that I am seeking the office of the Student Body President. This campaign that I am running is one I hope can help unite our campus. When I first ran for a senate seat in the Student Government it was my intention to serve who I could serve. As opportunities came along, my goal began to include bringing opportunities to more students. It is my pleasure to sit down and listen to any concerns that people have. I have been able to use what they have shared with me to better understand them and represent them on committees, legislation, and in my daily life.

In a campus committee last year, there was an intention to create a buffer zone around the water feature on the north mall. This would have limited student activities. I’m glad I was there to help bring it to light so that it did not happen.

This year I have been working to revise our Standing Rules. I want to provide each position in the Student Government the ability to better serve. This goal has been an effort to make each service more defined and to make sure that we are able to provide what our students need.

In my daily life I try to find ways to serve those I have been elected to serve. That includes visiting our state capitol, working with campus senators so they can serve the people who are underrepresented, and listening for the needs of

our students.

I’m asking for your support in this election to continue this momentum through the next year. I want to see the Student Government be able to serve every student to the best of our ability. I want to take on the important topics like sexual assault. I want to provide our public servants with the tools they need to serve you. This is the leadership I will provide.

If you share my desire to serve our campus, I want to hear from you. I am looking for a vice president to complement my leadership and direct my attention to what we can do to heal divisions and make our campus stronger. I am looking for students who can be our campus leaders. Who can work hard, and help us do great things. I am looking for your support in this election.