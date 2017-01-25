Rep. Vruwink (D-43 District) encourages participation





Happy New Year! It has been a very busy and exciting time for me as I was recently sworn in at the State Capitol as the new State Representative from the 43rd Assembly District. This is a true honor and privilege and I look forward to being your voice on the many important issues facing our community, region and state in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Aside from moving into and getting my new office set up, I have also been learning the legislative ropes and meeting with many different people, groups, stakeholders and colleagues on both sides of the aisle. As a State Representative within the legislative branch, I will have the ability to write and introduce new legislation to become laws, and I will have the opportunity to vote on every law that makes its way through the legislative process

this session.

My legislative office is on the ground floor of the State Capitol in Room 5 North. The State Capitol is a very big place that serves as office space to 132 lawmakers, the Attorney General’s office, State Supreme Court, Capitol Police, staff and many other employees. All told, there are 1,600 people who work here every day! Yet, that is only one very large piece of Wisconsin

State Government.

There are twenty state agencies (such as the Department of Corrections, Natural Resources and Tourism, etc.) and there other departments, boards, councils and commissions that make up Wisconsin State Government. Needless to say, there is always something new to learn!

Although I am new to the State Assembly, public service and having an active role in my community is nothing new for me personally. Before I was elected to the 43rd Assembly District in November 2016, I spent my career as a high school teacher for the Milton School District. I taught history and government and also coached football, basketball and softball. Some of my fondest memories and dearest friends are from my days teaching and coaching at Milton High. I also worked as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Milton, served on the city council and currently serve on the school board.

The 43rd Assembly District covers portions of four counties (Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth) and also falls in three congressional districts (1st, 2nd and 5th). It has urban, suburban and rural elements and is also home to UW-Whitewater. I enjoy traveling the district and talking to voters about the issues that matter to them, and I look forward to meeting more people over the course of my two-year term.

Please do not hesitate to contact my office at any time to share your views regarding issues that pertain to the State Assembly or Wisconsin State Government. You can reach my office by telephone (608) 266-3790 or via email at [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read my column. Again, it is an honor and privilege serving as your State Representative, and please do not hesitate to contact my office any time. My Legislative Aide, Dan Carpenter, and I are happy to assist!