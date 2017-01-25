Love Your Melon sponsors campus blood drive





According to the Red Cross, at least one person is in need of blood every two seconds.

On Jan. 25 and 26, the Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Esker Hall, Room 118, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by Love Your Melon, a nationwide apparel brand run by college students. The brand’s mission is to “put a hat on every child battling cancer in America and support the fight against pediatric cancer,” according to its website. Hundreds of colleges around the country have Love Your Melon crews, one of which, is the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The Red Cross hosts a blood drive twice every semester, this is Love Your Melon’s second time sponsoring the event.

“When there is a tie to the campus, it is a lot easier to get the word out,” Hannah Erdman, Donor Recruiter Account Manager for the Red Cross said. “[Love Your Melon members] have been instrumental in promoting the

blood drive.”

The event allows crew members to volunteer and sponsoring the event brings awareness to the organization and its mission.

“It’s a perfect way to get our name out there and let Whitewater know there is a crew,” Public Relations Manager for UW-W’s Love Your Melon crew Jessica Hutchison said.

Even though the organization only has a capacity of 20 members, interested students can volunteer with Love Your Melon, and the credit they give the organization allows the members to visit children with cancer.

The Red Cross is in an emergency need for blood. “Blood is being needed as fast as [it’s] coming in,” Hutchison said.

For every blood drive, the Red Cross sets a goal. Last semester, the organization bypassed its goal of 45 donors with about 60 donors. This drive, the Red Cross is hoping to collect 65 pints on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday. Both the Red Cross and Love Your Melon hope there will be a successful turnout. Students can walk-in or schedule an appointment for both days.

“One donation can help up to three people,” Hutchison said.

Snacks will be provided and everyone who donates receives a free t-shirt. For more information about the blood drive or UW-W’s Love Your Melon crew, visit their Facebook page.