Thomas Kind for WSG President





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

As the Chair for the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater chapter of College Republicans, it is with great enthusiasm that I will be casting my vote this spring for my friend, Tom Kind, as Student Body President.

Over his period of being a current student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Mr. Kind has shown exemplary service to our campus by focusing a great deal of his time on many different matters, both due to, or outside of, the Whitewater Student Government. The presidential candidate has been a member of the Warhawk community for the past two years, and he has done what he has promised to do from the get-go; create a base for himself that welcomes students to discuss concerns or thoughts with him, in which he then uses those to better focus his efforts on projects across campus that not only benefit the current students attending the university, but those who are fortunate enough to attend in the future.

Mr. Kind has been highly beneficial in different positions he has held within WSG, from being the former Deputy Speaker and now Vice-President, and there would be no surprise in the boundless amount of pride and work he would put in as Student Body President. For these reasons, I encourage the students of UW-Whitewater to cast their votes for him as well in the upcoming spring election.