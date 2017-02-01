ACA Repeal





The effects of Congress’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as Obamacare, will reach beyond the 22.5 million low income Americans who now have greater access to health insurance. Within the ACA, there are built in protections for the 150 million Americans who receive health insurance through their employer. No longer can someone be denied for a preexisting health condition, but with this repeal individuals, such as cancer survivors, may no longer be able to find health insurance. In addition, the ACA raised the age that dependents can receive health insurance under their parents to the age of 26. Previously, young adults were one of the largest demographics without health insurance. Other protections include annual out-of-pocket limits and stopped lifetime limits on health insurance plans. If you receive health care through your employer, please urge your member of Congress to not repeal the ACA without a viable replacement plan.