Men’s and women’s squad opens outdoor season





The Warhawk men’s and women’s track and field teams had a strong start to the outdoor season at the Augustana Viking Invitational in Rock Island, Ill.

The men’s team fell short to Augustana College by one point, and finished second with a total of 261 points. The women’s team finished with 100 points to take third. Northern Michigan totaled 169 points to win the women’s meet.

The men’s team had four freshmen place in the top five for the 200-meter dash. Josh Iraci was able to win the event with a time of 22.36. Alec Masters took third in 22.63, and Oren Henderson-Zintz followed in fourth in 22.63. Justin Prostinak ended fifth in 22.84.

In addition to the 200-meter dash victory, Iraci placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.03. Masters finished the 400-meter dash in 50.43 to take fourth.

Iraci had a strong start to the season, and is committed to succeeding.

“I’m really looking forward to learning from my teammates and coaches, and being able to compete for the National Championship,” Iraci said. “It’ll be tough, but I am very determined and so is my team.”

UW-W claimed three of the top four high jump scores. Senior DuVaun Goodlow jumped 6-6.75 (2.00 meters) to win. Sophomore Dylan Ferger placed second with a jump of 6-4.75 (1.95 meters), and junior Chanler Leonard took fourth with a mark of 6-2.75 (1.90 meters).

Freshman Christian Jackson started strong by winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15. Junior Jack Bullis won the javelin throw with a mark of 175-6.50 (53.50 meters).

Jackson was happy with his performance, but said he has plans for personal development.

“My goal is to keep dropping in time,” Jackson said. “At the end of the race the first thing I care about seeing is if I improved from last time.”

The ’Hawks claimed second, third, and fourth in the 1500 meter dash. Junior Jonah Nelson took second in 4:00.59, then junior Alec Meixelsperger in 4:00.95, followed by junior Brett Harms in 4:01.16.

The men had a powerful presence in the long jump event, as junior Chanler Leonard leaped into third with a 21.8.25 (6.61 meters). Senior Zak Loess took fifth with a jump of 21-4.25 (6.51 meters).

Green and Loess took first and second in the triple jump with marks of 46-1.50 (14.06 meters) and 44-1.50 (13.45 meters). Freshman Zach Jasinski took third in the pole vault with a mark of 14-9 (4.50 meters).

Senior Levi Perry took third in the hammer throw with a mark of 171-5.25 (52.25 meters). Junior Theron Baumann also placed third in the discus throw with a mark of 161-8.75 (49.29 meters).

The men’s 4×800 relay team of Kent Miehe, Braeden Michael, Todd Noreen, and Seth Zindars finished in 8:25.41 to place third.

The women’s team also opened outdoor season with impressive performances. Freshman Sydney

Rossow won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.96, and stole second in the triple jump with a mark of 37-5.25 (11.41 meters).

Sophomore Brittany Sykes won the javelin throw with a mark of 109-2 (33.27 meters). Junior Courtney Pohlman won the pole vault with a leap of 11-9.75 (3.60 meters). Seniors Ana Liska and Leah Richter tied for second in the event with a mark of 11-3.75 (3.45 meters).

Abbie Felton finished second in the 400 meter dash in 57.44, and took third in the 200-meters in 25.77.

Senior Genny Rose Stringer finished third in the shot put with a mark of 40-11 (12.47 meters), and third in the discus with a mark of 145-11.75 (44.49 meters). In the high jump, Erika Sternard finished with a mark of 5-1 (1.55 meters) to

take third.

With the strong showing, the teams look forward to the next meet.

“We got each other’s backs,” Iraci said. “Feeding off each other’s performances will keep each and every one of us to give it our all in our events this outdoor season.”

The Warhawks men’s and women’s teams will host the Rex Foster Invitational April 7 at 11 a.m.