Softball begins season 3-1 at home

Close Freshman pitcher Bella Matthias pitched a complete game shutout victory against UW-La Crosse on April 1. Matthias owns a 5-3 record with 50 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for a 1.99 ERA. Photo by Sierra High Freshman pitcher Bella Matthias pitched a complete game shutout victory against UW-La Crosse on April 1. Matthias owns a 5-3 record with 50 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for a 1.99 ERA. Photo by Sierra High





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The UW-Whitewater softball team emerged with a 3-1 record on the weekend after a pair of home

doubleheaders.

The team started conference play with two games on April 1 against 22nd ranked UW-La Crosse. The Warhawks won both games in close, hard fought fashion to start out 2-0 in the WIAC and at home, moving to

12-4 overall

“All of us are really excited,” junior left fielder Mallory Klotz said. “We’re excited to be back in Whitewater.”

In the first game the Warhawks shut out the Eagles 2-0. A leadoff home run from junior left fielder Mallory Klotz opened up the scoring giving Whitewater a 1-0 lead.

The second run of the game also came in the first inning on an RBI groundout off the bat of freshman third baseman Mag Cohrs, that brought in sophomore centerfielder Caitlin Catino.

Freshmen pitcher Bella Matthias pitched a complete game shutout to improve her season record to 5-3. Matthias gave up four hits and one walk and struck out seven in the contest.

In the second game of the day the Warhawks won 4-3 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The scoring started in the second inning with sophomore Kelly Berglund, doubling to left center and driving in freshman second baseman Dani Biesiada to score the Warhawks first run of the game.

In the third inning the Eagles took the lead with a RBI single to right center to make it 2-1. The Eagles lead was stretched to 3-1 in the 5th inning on another RBI single.

The lead didn’t last long as UW-W came back in the bottom of the 5th and put two runners on base. Catino promptly doubled to left center and drove one runner in, bringing the score to 3-2.

Morelli hit a single to center field and drove one more runner in to tie the game.

Biesiada then hit a grounder to second that was bobbled and allowed the go-ahead run to be scored by senior right fielder

Jessica Kaemerer.

Sophomore Julia Camardo started the game and pitched until the top of the fifth and struck out three, before being relieved by freshman Kylie Hoffman. Hoffman went on to retire the last seven batters she faced to pick up the win.

“I thought this weekend was a huge success,” head coach Brenda Volk said. “Winning your first two conference games, against a good opponent, is always a positive thing.”

The Warhawks have been battling injuries already early this season with multiple players missing games and playing rotations having to be adjusted.

“We’ve been switching around a few people at shortstop,” Klotz said. “We have a lot of depth at

every position”

Despite this, the Warhawks took both games on April 1 and played the second doubleheader of the weekend on April 2 against the University of

Chicago Maroons.

The first game of the day was a bit of a shootout, with both teams rallying at different time in the game.

The ’Hawks put up the first run of game with a RBI single to

center field from Cohrs.

The Maroons followed up by scoring three runs in the third inning to take a

3-1 lead.

UW-W answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the 3rd and two in the 4th to retake the lead at 5-3.

The Maroons took the lead for good by scoring three runs in the 5th and added to the lead with three more runs in the 6th to pull

ahead 9-5.

The Warhawks came back in the 6th after Catino reached first on a fielding error by the shortstop, and Klotz and sophomore shortstop Kelly Berglund scored.

Catino scored later in the inning off an RBI groundout from senior first baseman Amy Ricci.

The second game of the doubleheader was much lower scoring and defensive orientated. The first score came from Klotz on a home run to right center in the 1st inning to grab a 1-0 lead for the Warhawks.

That score held until the 3rd inning when the Maroons scored two runs on a throwing error after a single to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

UW-W took the lead back in the 5th when Ricci tallied drove Kaemerer and Catino on a single to left field and advanced to second on the throw. The Warhawks held the 3-2 lead for the rest of the game to earn the victory and split the doubleheader.

“I feel the team made those adjustments, and it showed in how we played this weekend” Volk said. “We have showed that we are very capable of pitching well, hitting well and playing some great defense.”

The Warhawks return to action April 6 against Dubuque at Van Steenderen complex in Whitewater.