Baseball squad splits doubleheader

Junior outfielder Brett Krause collects a hit during the Warhawks extra-innings loss to St.Scholastica on March 29. Krause went 1-4 with two runs in the loss. Photo by Kimberly Wethal





The No. 4 UW-Whitewater baseball team split a doubleheader against St. Scholastica (Minnesota) March 29 in Whitewater.

The Warhawks handily won the first game 10-5, but fell in extra innings in the second game 10-8.

Game one started out as a little bit of a pitcher’s duel until the fourth inning, where the ’Hawks unleashed eight runs on five hits.

It was more of a vintage UW-W performance with solid hitting and pitching.

Senior shortstop Jordan Kuczynski first got things brewing after knocking a base hit to right center, scoring two. Two batters later, sophomore first baseman Trent Borgardt singled to left to bring in two more Warhawks for a 5-1 score. Junior designated hitter Blake Fleischman scored the first run on a balk.

But the Warhawks would not stop there. After a wild pitch that scored another run, sophomore left fielder Matt Wary bombed a triple down the right field line to bring home another run. Wary later scored on the Saints’ second wild pitch of the inning.

UW-W would score two more runs throughout to clinch the victory.

Junior right-handed pitcher Austin Jones improved to 4-0 on the year in game one, pitching six innings while allowing seven hits and recording seven strikeouts. Senior left-hander Ankur Shah took over the rest of the game and notched the save.

Jones has allowed only 12 hits on the season.

In the second contest, the Warhawks let an 8-5 lead slip away in the final inning, thus allowing St.

Scholastica to score three runs and tie the game 8-8. The Saints would plate two more in the 11th inning, and hold on for the victory.

The Warhawks were down 2-0 early before scoring four in the fourth inning. Sophomore right fielder Kevin White heated things up with a three-run bomb.

UW-W and St. Scholastica would each score three runs apiece in the fifth frame. Kuczynski lined a base hit up the middle and added two RBIs, and the Warhawks led 7-5 after five.

The Warhawks would plate another run in the eighth inning, leading 8-5 heading into the final inning.

In a potential save situation, senior righty Westin Wuethrich blew the opportunity. but the Saints could not score after sophomore right-hander Michael Kaska took care of business.

Kaska would eventually allow two runs in the 11th inning. The Warhawks could not respond, and Kaska therefore took the loss.

The 10-2 ’Hawks will host UW-La Crosse April 8 and 9 at home.