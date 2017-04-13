Track and field teams open outdoor season

Close Junior Brett Harms leaps over a hurdle in the Rex Foster Invitational. Photo by Sierra High Junior Brett Harms leaps over a hurdle in the Rex Foster Invitational. Photo by Sierra High





The Warhawk men and women both had strong performances in the team’s first home outdoor track and field meet, in the home Rex Foster Invitational on April 7. There were no team scores kept but many Warhawks captured victories or placed high in their events.

Women

In the 100-meter dash sophomore Celeste Madda took home the gold with a time of 12.01 seconds.

The 200-meter dash was a clean sweep for the Warhawks with Madda taking home her second victory with a time of 24.91 seconds. Sophomore Abby Felton came in second with a time of 25.77 seconds, and freshman Sydney Rossow rounded out the top three with a time of 26.76 seconds.

Multiple Warhawks were successful in the 400-meter dash lead by senior Leah Richter who placed first with a time of 57.94. She was followed closely by sophomore Enyo Amet who finished second in 58.50 seconds.

Freshman Miranda Slaback won the 1,500 meter run in a time of 5:03.48.

The Warhawks were very successful in the hurdle events sweeping the top three in both the 100 meter and 400 meter events.

Rossow won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 15.18. She was followed closely behind by teammates senior Haley Percia (15.72) in second and senior Nicole McCue in third with a time of 16.35.

In the 400 meter hurdles, senior Meredith Porter took first at a time of 1:02.54, blowing out the rest of the competition by almost nine seconds.

Over in the field, the Warhawks were also successful with junior Erika Sternard winning the high jump with a height of 1.56 meters.

Richter was able to pick up her second victory of the day by winning the pole vault with a height of 3.40 meters.

Men

The men, like the women, took home many top finishes in the first home meet.

Senior Zak Loess won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.89 seconds. He was followed by his brother, senior Grant Loess in second with a time of 10.92 seconds.

Junior Parker Witt continued his successful season by capturing gold in the 200-meter dash, finishing the event with a victorious time of 21.61.

Freshman Jackson Christianson was able to jump his way to victory in the 110 Meter hurdles, wrapping up the event with a time of 14.90 seconds.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior Brett Harms arose victorious to give the Warhawks another victory when he completed the race in 9:34.17.

The men were able to capture a pair of victories in the relay portion of the meet.

Freshmen Josh Iraci, Jake Schneider, Grant Loess and Witt teamed up to win the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 41.78 seconds.

Junior Alex Meixelsperger, freshman Clinten Woerishofer, junior Jonah Nelson and sophomore Ryan Windham pulled their forces together to win the 4×400 Meter relay with the time of 3:30.16.

In the triple jump, sophomore Tanner Stephens placed first with a distance of 12.90 meters.

Captain and junior Theron Baumann won the shot putt when he threw a distance of 16.74 meters. Baumann also gathered his second victory of the day in the discus with a distance of 49.45 meters.

Senior Levi Perry won the hammer throw with a distance of 53.70 meters.

Finally, senior captain Zack Bullis was able to give the Warhawks one final victory in the javelin throw with a distance of 56.43 meters.

The Warhawks men’s and women’s track and field teams will look to continue to the team’s successful season at the UW-Platteville Invitational on April 14.