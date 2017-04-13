Common Council prepares for party fouls

Council gains new member from re-election





The City of Whitewater will be sending out notices regarding proper guidelines for house parties in the city, the Whitewater Common Council voted on Thursday, April 6.

The postcard reminders about illegal behavior and phone numbers to call if residents are concerned about a nearby party will either be mailed or dropped off at the front door for all residents.

The council members mentioned the weekend of the annual Spring Splash party on April 29, as the primary concern.

At the meeting, the council presented a map showing the areas considered to be most important, including the apartments on Tratt Street and Fraternity Lane, along with the immediate area surrounding the UW-Whitewater campus.

Council member Stephanie Goettl brought up the idea of leaving the postcards at residents’ doors, in order to make sure they are noticed.

“I know a lot of student residents don’t check their mailboxes for the entire semester,” Goettl said.

The council also discussed eliminating parking in front of Lincoln Elementary School on South Prince Street during the school day, between Highland and Peck streets.

The request came from the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD), based on concerns about the visibility for oncoming traffic due to parked cars, and congestion due to limited space.

Clapper reported last Thursday he observed the traffic flow in front of the school with WUSD staff, and they noticed several safety issues as students cross the street.

“We have a lot of issues there, but most importantly is the safety of the children,” Clapper said.

Four council members were up for re-election on Tuesday, April 4. Incumbent Patrick Wellnitz (D-1), lost his reelection bid to newcomer Carol McCormick.

On Thursday the Common Council also authorized Clapper to contract with a recruiting firm to find candidates for a director of public works position up to $15,000.