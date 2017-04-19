Track and field teams impress despite bad weather





The No. 10 Warhawks men’s track and field team and the No. 25 women’s track and field team had a strong performance at the UW- Platteville Invitational April 13-14. The Warhawks faced several teams ranked in the top 25 for Division III, and no team scores were kept.

Due to rain delays, the 4×400 relays and the men’s javelin events did not occur. Thursday, April 13, featured huge career bests for the ’Hawks. Freshman Miranda Slaback ran a new career-best time of 18:43.36 in the 5,000 meters. In the hammer throw, Levi Perry threw a new career best mark of 179-9 (54.80 meters) to finish second. Senior Amanda Strupp finished fourth with a mark of 162-0 (49.37 meters).

On Friday, April 14, junior Parker Witt won the 100 meter dash with a new career best of 10.44, and now holds the No. 1 time in Division III for that event. Freshman Josh Iraci took third in 10.9.

Freshman Christian Jackson had another career-best time in the 110 meter hurdles with 14.88. Josh Iraci, senior Zak Loess, senior Grant Loess, and Witt finished the 4×100 relay in 41.57, and are now the No. 5 time in Division III in the event.

Junior Jonah Nelson took third in the 1500 in 4:02.12. Freshman Alec Masters stole sixth in the 400 meter dash, earning a new career-best time of 49.44. In the 800, junior Alex Meixelsperger placed seventh with his career-best time of 1:53.73.

Junior Theron Baumann led the field events for the Warhawk men. Baumann won the discus throw with a mark of 168-0 (51.22 meters), and was moved up to No. 4 in Division III in the event. Baumann also took third to two unattached throwers (those from a school who does not sponsor the particular sport) in shot put with a throw of 55-09 (17.00 meters), and still dominates the top mark in Division III in the event.

“It felt really good,” Baumann said. “I’m happy with my consistency so far.”

Junior DuVaun Goodlow leaped into second in the high jump with 6-08 (2.03 meters), and that season’s best mark moves him to No. 11 in Division III in the event. Sophomore Matt Green had a mark of 44-11(13.69 meters) in the triple jump to place second, and owns a top 25 mark in Division III in the event. Sophomore Tanner Stephens finished fourth with a mark of 43-01 (13.13 meters).

Considering the setbacks due to the weather, the ’Hawks still managed to finish strong. “There’s a lot of talent on the team,” Baumann said. “We’ve got to be ready for bad weather and expect the unexpected.”

Senior Genny Rose Stringer led the way for the women with a win in the discus throw with a mark of 148-11 (45.40 meters). Stringer still owns the No.1 mark in Division III in the event. The 4×100 relay squad of junior Chelsie Bence, sophomore Celeste Madda, sophomore Abbie Felton and senior Meredith Porter finished second in 48.04 and took the No. 8 time in Division III in the event.

Porter finished second in the 400 meters with a new outdoor best time of 56.72. This moves her up to No. 11 in Division III in the event. Felton placed fourth in 58.03.

The strong performances from the underclassmen have made the upperclassmen proud Porter said.

“It is important to celebrate the successes,” Porter said. “But, it is more important to learn from every race and to use the experience to become a better athlete.”

Seniors Ana Liska and Leah Richter both finished fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 11-03.7 (3.45 meters). Liska marked a new career best with this score. Richter also finished in the 400 meters in 58.63, and earned a new career-best time of 25.91 in the 200 meters to place seventh.

Porter believes this is just the start for the ’Hawks.

“Trust the training,” Porter said. “If good things are happening now, great things can happen if we stay healthy.”

Next for the Warhawks, the women will travel April 21 to the Augustana College Women’s Viking Invite at 3 p.m.. The men will compete April 22 at the Augustana College Meet of Champions at 11 a.m.