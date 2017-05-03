Advertising manager says goodbye





Four years ago, I walked into the Royal Purple office with my tail between my legs and not a clue as to what I was doing. The following people are the reason that I made it to where I am today:

To Kevin Cunningham: Oh Kevski. I think it’s fair to dedicate my entire Royal Purple career to you. If it wasn’t for your patience with me texting you at 2 a.m. asking how to write a lede, or when you bought me peanut butter because I told you it helped my writer’s block…you are the one reason that I stuck with it. And over time, I guess I somewhat figured out what I was doing. So thank you Kevski, and if I’m ever a billionaire, I will buy you a pet otter.

To Kimberly Wethal and Ashley McCallum: You are two of the most driven, determine, talented and SASSIEST women I have ever met in my entire life. The passion and time that you have put into the paper is inspiring. I can’t wait to watch you both change the world of journalism as you start your professional careers, and Ashley, I hope you become the next Leslie Knope.

To Carol Terracina-Hartman: I have never met, nor will I probably ever meet, another professor who cared so much about the success of her students. The time, dedication and critique that you have given to myself, and every single student/member of the Royal Purple has not only made us better writers, but better people. Thank you for your four years of guidance throughout my journalism career.

To Justin St. Peter: I know I wasn’t the best assistant you could have asked for, but we did have fun being in the RP office until almost 1-2 a.m. on production nights. Your passion for sports and writing will take you a lot farther than I think you know, and even though I never actually designed a page, I had fun making up inappropriate headlines with you. Good luck St. Pete Pete!

To Maddy Scheel: YOU ARE MY LIFE SAVER! I don’t know what I would have done without you this past year. You are going to go so far, and I know you will do great things for the RP Advertising department after I am gone.

My final thank you goes to my former professor Jim Hoehn: Of all the people that I told about my dream for writing for mlb.com, you were the only one who told me to chase it, and to never give up. The opportunity you gave me to feel like a real MLB reporter was probably one of the best days of my life, and even though I won’t be pursuing journalism as a career, it means the world to me that you made me believe in my dreams too.

I will miss you my Monday night family, even though I strayed to the advertising side, journalism will always hold most of my heart.

With Love, No Budget