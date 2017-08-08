Hit-and-run being investigated by Whitewater police

The Whitewater Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. Police released a statement Sunday that a hit-and-run crash had occurred around 3 a.m. Aug. 6 on the 300 block of N. Tratt Street.



Police said they have gathered parts from the car that was struck and have spoken to witnesses from the scene of the accident. Authorities said they believe the striking car to be a dark colored pickup truck with silver or gray trim. Police said they believe the pickup truck will most likely be GMC Sierra HD 2500 or 3500 model, between the years 2011 and 2014.

The truck involved in the incident will likely have heavy damage to its front passenger corner, police said.

The car that was struck was parked and had no passengers at the time of the accident, police said. It is unclear whether the driver of the pickup truck sustained any injuries.



Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Kyle Hathorn via telephone (262) 473-0555 or by email at [email protected].

This story will be updated as further details are made available.