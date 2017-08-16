Editorial statement on the publication of white nationalist rhetoric





Journalists are present-day historians, recording history as it happens on University of Wisconsin -Whitewater’s campus and around the state and the nation.

We feel this most when we cover presidential elections, changes in university leadership and in 1-in-42 million chance sports trifectas.

However, as historians, we know the past, but we don’t revert back to it.

The Royal Purple always has, and always will, have the freedom of the press guaranteed by the First Amendment to protect our right to not publish material submitted as an editorial, Letter to the Editor or advertisement. It is our stance that we will not give a platform to hate and bigotry, as was seen in the last week’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

We will not publish any writing or advertisements that support the values of the Klu Klux Klan, neo-Nazis or white supremacists. Our nation has fought at the expense of American lives to remove ethnic cleansing and hatred toward people dependant on their race, nationality or religion.

Our civil society should not permit this. Neither will we.