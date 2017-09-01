Campus bookstore to host new student event
September 1, 2017
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus bookstore will host its third annual New Student Night on Sunday, Sept. 3, in an event aimed at getting new students acclimated to the store and introducing them to the resources it has to offer.
Students will learn how to rent textbooks, participate in games and raffles and learn about other services offered through the bookstore, according to a news release. All Warhawk apparel will be 20 percent off during the event.
University Bookstore marketing coordinator Haley Cox said she hopes the event will help students see that there are more resources available to them in the store than they may think.
“We are more than just textbook rental,” Cox said. “We want to provide for the student experience as much as possible.”
Cox added that they offer special sales throughout the year to help students save money.
“We also make it possible for students to put purchases on their student bills so they can spend their pocket money on other things they might need,” Cox said.
The event will run from 5-8 p.m. at University Bookstore, located at 724 W. Starin Rd.
