Daya Welcome Concert – Photos

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Grammy Award winning artist Daya performed at the 4th annual Warhawk Welcome Concert at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Tuesday September 5, 2017. The annual concert helps excite students for the year ahead as well as moving back on campus.

Slideshow • 14 Photos Evan Halpop Daya performs at Kachel Field House on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus on Sept. 5.