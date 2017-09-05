Daya Welcome Concert – Photos
September 5, 2017
Grammy Award winning artist Daya performed at the 4th annual Warhawk Welcome Concert at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Tuesday September 5, 2017. The annual concert helps excite students for the year ahead as well as moving back on campus.
