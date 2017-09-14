Gas prices rise due to hurricanes





Hurricane Harvey started a cycle of events that changed the lives of not only the Houston population, but the entire country. Numerous side effects of the hurricane have opened opportunities for us to think about what we can do through this time, and what our needs are.

Gas prices are rising throughout the country and it’s becoming harder for those in the hurricane-affected states to get out and move. Not only do we need to be prepared for gas and oil prices to continue to rise, we need to be prepared to continue to help and support the victims of these terrible tragedies.

When talking to an unnamed source from an oil company out of Green Bay, he has said the business he is employed with is getting angry customers complaining because of the lack of product. Their main product source comes from Port Arthur, Texas and Louisville, Kentucky. We may not always think about where our oil and gas supplies comes from, but we need to be aware of the all-around turmoil that such events as a hurricane can cause to all of America.

The company’s Texas location has not been completely washed away, but their product is backordered because trucks are unable to get to the loading docks. Thankfully, as far as we know, the oil and gas products have not been damaged in that particular warehouse. If it had been, there would be even more trouble.We would have to wait even longer for the a stabilization in supply, and in the meantime, who knows what would continue to happen to our local businesses without access to oil.

The U.S., and this particular company, would have to search for more places to get their supply. The rest of the U.S. could always take this time to think about what we can do to help.

One emerging trend in the U.S. is the consumer adoption of electric cars. An obstacle for the majority of Americans to purchasing these greener and more technologically advanced vehicles is the high price. Without economic and political restructuring of the automotive industry, these vehicles will remain out of reach for average Americans.

All of this talk about gas and oil may be bringing up questions about how much will gas continue to rise, or where are the cheapest places around us in Whitewater right now to help students in their wallets.

Using the Gas Guru app can help you in your search for cheaper gas. As college students, we want to help as much as we can, but we want to help ourselves as well.

At some times it almost feels like cheating, but it’s a helpful tool for anyone who has a smartphone to use, and if we find a way to save gas, that leaves more spare change to donate to the victims of the hurricanes. The current gas prices have reached an all-time high for this year and have been said to continue to rise.

The particular 4-star gas guru app was created by yellowpages.com to bring you local gas stations, the type of fuel they offer and their price when you add your location. We don’t think about these kinds of apps until we face circumstances where we too have to make sacrifices, between embarking on a trip home that can easily burn up a gas tank, or paying for food.

Having this app can help save some quarters, quarters that you can donate to the Red Cross to help victims of the hurricanes. If you are interested in donating you can visit redcross.org, globalgiving.org, give.salvationarmyusa.org, or call 1-800-HELP- NOW.