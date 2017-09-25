The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017

Brian Schanen

September 25, 2017

This week’s edition includes stories on Whitewater Common Council, the local impact of Trumps DACA announcement and a preview of the UW-Whitewater vs. UW-Oshkosh football matchup. The paper hits news stands this Wednesday!

