Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017

Brian Schanen

This week’s edition includes stories on Whitewater Common Council, the local impact of Trumps DACA announcement and a preview of the UW-Whitewater vs. UW-Oshkosh football matchup. The paper hits news stands this Wednesday!