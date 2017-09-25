Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017
Brian Schanen
September 25, 2017
This week’s edition includes stories on Whitewater Common Council, the local impact of Trumps DACA announcement and a preview of the UW-Whitewater vs. UW-Oshkosh football matchup. The paper hits news stands this Wednesday!
