Not all ties are created equal





In a must-win match-up, the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team (6-3-4) tied 0-0 in double-overtime against Augustana College (IL) in the Viking-Warhawk Cup Oct. 4 at Fiskum Field.

Head coach Tony Guinn said he was disappointed about the result.

“We need to have men step up, unfortunately we didn’t,” Guinn said. “We didn’t have any heroes to save the day. A lot of guys talk about it, but we don’t have any heroes.”

The Warhawks managed to get just seven of their 25 shots on goal.

Junior forward Peter Raymonds had several free kicks throughout the game, including one that sailed high in the waning seconds of the final overtime period.

One bright spot for the Warhawks was the defense, led by senior goalkeeper Chris Lucatorto, who kept a clean sheet with six saves in 110 minutes of action.

“[The Warhawk defense] had composure and consistency,” sophomore defender Yoshihiko Fukushima. “And communication, which is the biggest thing.”

Because Augustana won the Viking-Warhawk Cup last year, the Vikings will retain the cup. The tie also serves a blow to the Warhawks chances at an independent playoff bid.

The match against the one-win Vikings (1-6-2) is one of four games, along with a head-to-head matchup, that both UW-W and UW- Platteville share on their schedule. Both teams have played or will play Augsburg College, Luther College, St. Norbert and Augustana College.

The results of these contests will be heavily weighed when deciding if either team can receive an independent playoff bid.

While UW-W was playing, UW-Platteville earned a 1-1 tie at Luther to match the Warhawk’s 3-3 result Sept. 27 against Luther.

Guinn said he expects the Pioneers (8-2-1) to win their matchup with Augustana when the two teams square off on Oct. 31.

The Warhawks and Pioneers will face off on Oct. 29 in Platteville.

Up next for Whitewater men’s soccer is a trip Oct. 8 to Northfield, Minnesota, to take on St. Olaf.