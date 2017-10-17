Warhawk Cross Country Battle Weather and Competition

On an unusually hot mid-October day, the UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s cross country teams both placed 24th at the Cowbell Classic Oct. 14 in Elsah, Illinois at the North Farm Course.

The meet gave the Warhawks a first- hand look at what it would take to win a team or individual national title. Fourteen of the top 25 men’s teams were at the meet, along with six of the top 10 women’s teams. The North Farm Course will also be the location of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships.

“It [the competition] was really tough,” head coach Jeff Miller said. “It was very warm down there, I think we did okay. For the women, I thought if we could be in the top 25 teams that would be doing pretty good. I thought the guys had a chance to be in the top 20.”

The temperature soared to over 85 degrees in Elsah, which forced the men to move their race earlier in the morning.

Men’s senior Brett Harms took the top spot for the Warhawks with a time of 25:25.13 and nished 12th out of the 38-team, 354-runner eld. Harms has claimed the top time for UW-W all three meets this year.

“This was basically a preview of the national meet,” Harms said. “A few of the favorites to win nationals individually were there so it was a really deep field. I wanted to get top 10 and just missed it by a couple spots. I went out with the leaders which was awesome.” Freshmen Mitchell Georgi (27:36.65) and Kyle Neuroth (27:38.76) finished second and third for the Warhawks, with overall placements of 186th and 193rd. Senior Alec Meixelsperger (27:41.12) and sophomore Clinten Woerishofer (27:41.80) clocked in less than a second apart, good for finishes of 196th and 199th.