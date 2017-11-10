University Center power outage resolved within minutes

The University Center went dark for a few minutes this morning before an apparent power outage was resolved.

University Center Facilities Coordinator Jay Craggs said a circuit breaker was tripped but was repaired “almost immediately.”

Craggs said the outage occurred around 9 a.m. He didn’t expect that the outage had much effect on students or faculty, as the building was sparsely populated at the time of the outage.

An employee working in the office for UW-Whitewater Facilities Planning and Management (FPM) said she was not aware of any power outages on campus Friday morning.

WE Energies provides power for the UW-Whitewater campus. A spokesperson for the company was not available to offer an immediate comment.

No further details on the outage were available Friday morning.

–Brad Allen, Managing Editor