One dead in two- vehicle crash





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A Janesville man is dead following a two vehicle car crash on Sunday.

Around 3:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 28-year-old Brandon Lee Garecht was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 when he attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone before striking a vehicle in the other lane.

Garecht’s vehicle and the other vehicle, driven by 69-year-old John Wallace of Richmond, Illinois, ended up in the ditch along the highway. Both Garecht and Wallace were traveling alone at the time of the accident.

Garecht was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wallace was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies including the City of Whitewater Police, Whitewater Fire and Rescue units and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.