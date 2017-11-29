High school Evacuated after suspicious message
November 29, 2017
Whitewater High School was placed on lock down because of a suspicious message the Whitewater Police Department received on Nov. 27 around 10 a.m.
The content of the suspicious message was not released by press time.
Police performed a search of the school where no suspicious devices were found according to a news release from the City of Whitewater police department.
The high school was evacuated, and all other schools in the district were placed on a level of increased security referred to as Heightened Awareness.
All students were kept indoors during recess hours, according to the press release.
Classes were resumed following the search. Students who were not retrieved by parents and continued on with thier regularly scheduled school day.
