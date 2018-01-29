Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the untimely events of students’ deaths, the processes of setting arrangements and assisting those on campus during the grieving process are handled chiefly by two entities.

“University Health and Counseling Services is notified of students’ passings by the dean of students, who handles most of the due processes,” said Dr. Matt Mallin, Assistant Director of Counseling Services for UHCS.

He added that announcements made to the public help remind students and faculty that UHCS exists.

“UHCS is here to offer help to anyone who is affected in any way we can,” Mallin said.

Dean of Students Dr. Artanya Wesley has handled the communications processes in cases of student deaths for two years.

“Every person is affected by grief differently, and there are no set rules for how to process grief,” Mallin said.

“I would never pathologize someone for being sad, angry or upset,” Mallin said. “Knowing what works for you as a primary response is important. There’s no right or wrong process, because grief is disparate and is handled on a case-by-case basis with no one go-to model.”

“Services on campus such as UHCS provide opportunities for students to seek help, whether talking about experiences or by having a safe zone to share memories. Creating a memory box is another tool. Some grieving students have brought in photos and had therapeutic conversations about the person who died,” Mallin said.

Mallin said one of the most important aspects of the grieving process is to encourage self care.

“Sometimes, we just need someone to give us permission to take care of ourselves,” Mallin said.

Counselors from UHCS can provide a support base for groups of students who are grieving the same loss. A counselor attended a meeting last year when the UW-Whitewater Men’s Swim Team was informed of the passing of their teammate, Spencer Twinning.

Social media platforms can also play a role in the grieving process–either in a positive or negative way.

Sites such as Facebook make it easier for families to share the news of a student’s death with other family members or friends. Social media sites can also provide more access to support groups to help with the overall grieving and healing process.

But the downside to social media is that rumors or misinformation could circulate more quickly due to users’ speculation, Mallin said. Social media can also cause more harm than good if a family finds out about a student’s death online before they are notified by authorities.

Upon being notified of a student’s death — whether by police or family members of the deceased individual — Wesley said she initiates a three-tier communication process.

This process involves reaching out to the family with condolences and thereafter notifying Chancellor Beverly Kopper of the student’s death.

Moving on to the second tier of this process, Wesley said she contacts each department on campus, including the financial aid and registrar’s offices, to notify them and begin the process of completing business-related details. Some aspects of this process include seeking information about obituaries, funeral services and determining when the flags on campus will be ordered to fly at half staff in honor of the student.

The third tier of communication involves contacting various clubs or organizations the student might have been a part of, along with other organizations such as the campus ministry and Whitewater Student Government.

Then, Wesley checks in with the family to request permission for a campus announcement which is sent to all students and faculty.

But her work does not end there, she said.

“There’s often the perception that after the immediate outreach and business work is done, that’s where the process ends,” Wesley said. “But our work only begins there.”

Wesley said she often attends funeral services and celebrations of life to honor students who have passed, and she added that she tries to stay connected with families or other students even a year afterwards to check in and see how they’re doing.

Wesley said student deaths are recorded during the time frame of academic years, rather than fiscal years. Approximately four students have died thus far during the 2017-2018 academic year. Eght students were confirmed to have passed away during the 2016-2017 academic year. Data regarding the number of student deaths recorded in previous years was not immediately available.

Most recently, an announcement of a student’s death was sent out Jan. 8 campus-wide.

Mallin said that because Whitewater is a relatively small community, the deaths of students or professors might seem more impactful on the campus.

Wesley said that when an announcement of a student’s death is sent out to all campus email addresses, many other students or faculty members will reach out with questions or to offer their own condolences.

“The support has just truly been heartwarming,” Wesley said. “It really feels like a family here in Whitewater.”