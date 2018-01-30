The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

January 30, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Biz & Tech

  • Biz & Tech

  • Biz & Tech

    Bitcoin bites back

  • Biz & Tech

    Battle of the bars

  • Biz & Tech

    Entrepreneurs ‘Go Nutz’ for local business

  • Biz & Tech

    Retention pond intends to raise water quality

  • Biz & Tech

    Winter Market finds new location

  • Biz & Tech

    Canvas shows potential at UW-W

  • Biz & Tech

    Holiday spending is younger and more online

  • Biz & Tech

    Holiday sales shift to newer demographics

The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater