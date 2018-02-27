The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

UW-Whitewater vs UW-Eau-Claire in the WIAC Women’s Basketball Championship Semi-Finals

February 27, 2018

Members of the UW-Whitewater Warhawks Women’s basketball team cheer during the WIAC Championship Semi-Final game against UW-Eau Claire Blugolds. The Warhawks won 74-68 over the Blugolds Feb. 22 at Kachel Gymnasium. Photo by Julia Graff.

The UW-Whitewater Warhawks defeated the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds 74-68 in the WIAC Championship Semi-Final round on Feb. 22 at Kachel Gymnasium. Photo by Julia Graff.

UW-Whitewater senior guard Brooke Trewyn (20) goes for a layup against UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Katie Essen (34). The Warhawks defeated the Blugolds 74-68 in the WIAC Championship Semi-Final round on Feb. 22 at Kachel Gymnasium. Photo by Julia Graff.

UW-Whitewater Warhawks senior guard Malia Smith (15) shoots for two points. The Warhawks defeated the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds 74-68 in the WIAC Championship Semi-Final round on Feb. 22 at Kachel Gymnasium. Photo by Julia Graff.

UW-Whitewater senior forward Andrea Meinert (34) shoots for two points. The Warhawks defeated the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds 74-68 in the WIAC Championship Semi-Final round on Feb. 22 at Kachel Gymnasium. Photo by Julia Graff.

