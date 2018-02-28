The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Warhawks women’s basketball win WIAC Championship game

February 28, 2018

Grace Holler
UW-Whitewater Warhawks senior guard Brooke Trewyn shoots for two points in the WIAC Championship game against the UW-Oshkosh Titans. The Warhawks defeated the Titans 68-65 at Kachel Gymnasium on Feb. 24.

Grace Holler
Grace Holler
UW-Whitewater Warhawks Brooke Trewyn (left), Malia Smith (middle) and Andrea Meinert (right) hold the WIAC Trophy after defeating UW-Oshkosh 68-65 at Kechel Gymnasium on Feb. 24.

Grace Holler
Uw-Whitewater Warhawks women’s basketball head coach Keri Carollo (right) celebrates with graduate assistant coach Kirsten Hammer (left) by cutting the net down after defeating UW-Oshkosh 68-65 in the WIAC Championship

Grace Holler
The UW-Whitewater Warhawks women’s basketball team defeated the UW-Oshkosh Titans 68-65 to win the WIAC Championship game on Feb. 24 at Kachel Gymnasium.

Grace Holler
The Warhawks women’s celebrate after defeating the UW-Oshkosh Titans 68-65 at Kachel Gymnasium on Feb. 24.

Grace Holler
Grace Holler
Grace Holler
The Warhawks women’s basketball team defeated the UW-Oshkosh Titans 68-65 at Kachel Gymnasium on Feb. 24 to win the WIAC Championship game.

Warhawks women’s basketball win WIAC Championship game