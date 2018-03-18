The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

White+Hall%2C+located+along+Starin+Road+by+the+Visitor+Center%2C+will+soon+be+home+to+a+food+pantry.+The+initiative+will+help+prevent+food+insecurity+and+will+be+open+for+students+to+drop+off+or+pick+up+food+items+as+needed.%0A
White Hall, located along Starin Road by the Visitor Center, will soon be home to a food pantry. The initiative will help prevent food insecurity and will be open for students to drop off or pick up food items as needed.

White Hall, located along Starin Road by the Visitor Center, will soon be home to a food pantry. The initiative will help prevent food insecurity and will be open for students to drop off or pick up food items as needed.

White Hall, located along Starin Road by the Visitor Center, will soon be home to a food pantry. The initiative will help prevent food insecurity and will be open for students to drop off or pick up food items as needed.

Royal Purple, Editorial Staff Opinion
March 18, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When thinking of hunger and who it impacts most, our minds often drift to populations who are more vulnerable – children, the elderly, those living below the poverty line.

As a society, we often forget about another population that might be unsure of where their next meal is coming from – that of undergraduate and graduate college students.

Often, there’s a common perception that college students live in a protective bubble – coddled by their parents, who pay for everything from rent to groceries to tuition. It’s not uncommon for people who don’t often interact with college students to think that we live easy lives with no sense of reality.

Let us tell you, reality tends to set in quickly when both your cupboards and bank account are empty.

That’s why we support the idea of having a campus food pantry at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Bringing the pantry to campus will allow students to supplement their food supply and focus on their classes and work obligations, rather than what in the world they could possibly piece together for dinner.

According to nonprofit organization National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness, one in five college students are considered to be at the lowest level of food security at some point while earning their bachelor’s degrees. Coincidentally, when Sara Goldrick-Rab, the founder of Wisconsin HOPE Lab and a Higher Education Policy and Sociology professor at Temple University started her research, it was students in Wisconsin who first informed her that having a consistent source of food was a problem for them.

Out of all of the 3,765 students that were surveyed in 12 states and 34 colleges in Goldrick-Rab’s research, 48 percent of the respondents said they had experienced some form of food insecurity in the previous 30 days.

If we translate those numbers to UW-Whitewater, that means there’s the possibility that over 6,000 students feel the burden of food insecurity.

Half of our nation’s undergraduate students having some level of food insecurity is far too much. We’re glad to see UW-W and those who have worked to bring a food pantry to campus give a helping hand to the hungry.  

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote ‘No’ on amendment to dump state treasurer

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    Eau Claire bar policy makes no sense

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    We must stand beside our DREAMers

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    Voting is a crucial part of our democracy

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    UW erodes students’ free speech

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    Newsie Editor will (someday) go for the rose RK

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    More than just a holiday

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    Follow brave examples, speak out on abuse

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    On this Hazelwood Day Of Action, support the New Voices movement

  • Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative

    Opinion

    Solve housing issue by working together

Menu
The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Thumbs up to campus food pantry initiative