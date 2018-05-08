Editor bids adieu after four great years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Editor’s Note: Much of this column involves inside jokes to former members of the staff and are not meant to be disrespectful in any way.

Back when I was a weird combination of not-quite-an-intern-anymore but past a freelancer because of how much time I spend in the office, my editor semi-jokingly, but repeatedly, told me: “If you’d just drop out of school, I’d hire you.”

He reiterated the same message when he did actually hire me this March – I could have been hired much sooner.

I was always flattered whenever he said it, but I knew dropping out of school wasn’t an option. Without a degree, I wouldn’t truly qualify for the job I have now, but more importantly, I couldn’t morally deprive my well-intentioned mother of something to brag about.

It’d be, as I’d say right to her face, borderline-elder abuse.

As I turn the page in my life and finish my bachelor’s degree, I look back and realize that it was never the education that kept me here at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Rather, it was the Royal Purple that kept me coming back.

The ink printed in my textbooks had nothing on newsprint ink.

I privately went through a lot of the same doubts as a lot of other college students do. I often wondered if I chose the right school – a choice made because UW-Whitewater had hosted the Kettle Moraine Press Association’s Fall Conference each year that I attended while working on my high school newspaper, my cousin Tabatha had graduated with a journalism degree and was currently employed in the industry (a good sign?) and campus was only a 45-minute drive from home.

Actually, with my driving, 35 minutes. I don’t know why I lied to you.

For me, UW-Whitewater was what some would call “the safe choice.” I had a lot of days filled with regret and anxiety about whether I was actually setting myself up for success, or if I was defaulting to what was easy.

Destructive emotions like that disappeared when I’d walk into the Royal Purple office. Being on the staff gave me a purpose and an outlet to channel my creativity while developing a love for the Whitewater community.

It gave me an opportunity to push myself, take on tough stories and follow a presidential campaign. It produced a pivotal moment in my career – the Feb. 11, 2016 Democratic debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders – that pushed me toward political reporting. It triggered a domino effect that sent me to intern with an investigative reporter at The New York Times for a year and a half, two of those months spent sweating through blazers, ripping through 200 bandages covering blisters on my feet and developing a severe Starbucks addiction in our nation’s beautiful capital.

I owe everything I’ve become to the weekly publication staffed by a dozen college kids who model the industry well by drinking more than they should and who were just trying to figure out what good journalism means.

There were days when working at the Royal Purple wasn’t easy. Office politics and bitterly-divided cliques made the work environment tense in my first few semesters. Our 2014 Christmas party was awkwardly silent – we didn’t know how to talk with one another unless we were putting out a newspaper, or maybe we didn’t care to learn. In those moments, I learned how not to treat my staff.

You wouldn’t know it by looking at the cover of the Nov. 9, 2016 edition, but the early morning hours as the election results rolled in resulted in screaming matches and tears shed out of fear for press freedom, as then-candidate Donald Trump had made a barrage of disparaging comments about the press and the First Amendment.

Tension flared when deadlines crept up. It was a newsroom.

But the good moments were infinite.

I traveled to Salem, Pennsylvania with our sports editor Andrea Sidlauskas as a freshman and watched the Warhawk football team win a national championship.

I covered a Trump rally with Amber Levenhagen, one of my best friends.

I jumped on a plane back home to Washington, D.C. with my co-editor Ashley McCallum and our then-adviser Carol Terracina-Hartman to represent the Royal Purple at a national conference, and in a four-day span, we ate at all of my favorite restaurants that I had accumulated in two months’ time.

Sen. Ted Cruz stepped on my foot.

I watched my managing editor Brad Allen grow up right before my very eyes, through the adversity of realizing he didn’t know how to use a dinner napkin at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention lunch and witnessing the horror of him bringing his belongings in a plastic bag to an Associated College Press conference held at a 5-star hotel while wearing hiking boots with dress pants.

I would like to report that he has since obtained dress shoes and wears them regularly. I will need to follow up with the source about his access to a suitcase or even simply a duffle bag.

As friends I’d made from freshman year either faded away or turned their back on me, the Royal Purple staff became my family. They built me up when I needed it, kept my ego in check and made me look forward to drinking coffee black at 10 p.m. on Monday nights so I could stay awake until 3 a.m.

Sure, I could have dropped out of college and gone to work right away, but look at what I would have missed.

As per Royal Purple tradition, I have quite a few things to say to my staff and those who have gone before me.

In the past four years, I’ve worked with close to 100 people that have come through the Royal Purple. Each person, regardless of how much or little interaction I had with them, for better or for worse, contributed something to my life that provided me with the best friendship or the most important lessons that I could have learned in my young career.

Never wavering from the reporter I am, the list of shoutouts is in organized in the inverted pyramid style, with the most important people to me at the very beginning, and the least important at the very bottom.

It’s disappointing we don’t still cut inches off thanks to our online platform, so unfortunately, all shout-outs will make it through the editing process.

All I ask is that you take your ranking very personally (and remember that these shout-outs are deeply personalized, rife with inside jokes and not meant to be offensive in any way).