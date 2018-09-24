Finding new perspectives

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students can look forward to a change in next semester’s Global Experiences Fair program.

“For the spring semester, we are considering switching the theme of the Global Experience Fair to an internship fair. We’ll invite all of our study abroad providers and gather in Hyland Hall in the atrium space,” said Global Experiences Coordinator Milliam Lor.

Each semester, students have the opportunity to gain an international perspective through the fair led by coordinators in the field, student volunteers and representatives of available programs.

The fair provides information on the multiple program options, including the study abroad and exchange programs, faculty-led travel study, student teaching abroad and international internships and service learning.

As a twice-graduated University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alumna who took advantage of the programs four times when she was an undergrad, Lor has participated in almost every program type Whitewater has to offer.

“This fair is a great first step for students,” Lor said. “All majors can study abroad, you just have to find the right program for you.”

International Education Office at the University of Wisconsin River Falls offers two programs to UW-W students that include travel to either China or Scotland. The Scotland program allows students to study, take classes and live in the historic Dalkeith House where Queen Victoria and King George stayed.

“I myself have attended this program and lived in the nursery of the Dalkeith House. It was just amazing, I volunteered in the community twice a week so I was in town at a charity shop,” said Kelsey McLean, program manager at UW-River Falls. “I had the ability to go into Edinburg and use the international airport there to visit nine different countries during my semester”.

UW-W Languages and Literatures Professor John McGuigan, has taught at the Dalkeith House.

Established in 22 different countries in 1964, AIFS (American Institute of Foreign Study) is known as one of the longest standing study abroad programs.

Representative of AIFS Damien Marshall advises students, “Do some research to find what program is the best for them. I always tell students to make a checklist for what they want to get out of their experience then find a program that can achieve those goals but go in with an open mind because you never know what could happen.”

Andersen Library presented at the fair, looking to make known the resources that are available to students studying abroad.

“We offer cultural guides and language learning programs both physically to check out and online through the library. More importantly, this is an opportunity for us to have a conversation with students who might be going abroad and let them know that the resources that are like our online databases are going to be available to them as they go overseas,” said library director Paul Waelchli.

Any student interested in any of the global experience programs can get more information at UW-W’s Global Experience office in room 204 of McCutchan Hall.