Campus Police serve UW-W with purpose
September 24, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Campus police and faculty presented information on available safety resources to first -year students in a six-session program in the Hamilton Room of the University Center from Sept. 17 to Sept. 27.
“It is strongly encouraged for all freshmen students to attend this event. It’s really important that students know the resources that are available to them on campus especially for their safety,” said director of First Year Experience Beth John.
This past week’s sessions were built around polls that asked students for their feedback on what they already knew about sexual assault, reporting procedures, counseling services and emergency procedures at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Chief Matthew Kiederlen emphasized campus police services’ motivations and relied on student participation for his presentation.
“We’re here to serve you first—that’s what we do. That’s what we’re here for,” said Kiederlen.
According to police polls, 89 percent of students feel safe on campus. Among a list of four possible emergencies, the threat of an active shooter was the highest concern of 76 percent of students on campus. In reaction to this, Chief Kiederlen strongly recommended that students use emergency notification app InformaCast, a push messaging system that alerts students three to four times sooner than any text or email could.
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.