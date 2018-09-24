Campus Police serve UW-W with purpose

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Campus police and faculty presented information on available safety resources to first -year students in a six-session program in the Hamilton Room of the University Center from Sept. 17 to Sept. 27.

“It is strongly encouraged for all freshmen students to attend this event. It’s really important that students know the resources that are available to them on campus especially for their safety,” said director of First Year Experience Beth John.

This past week’s sessions were built around polls that asked students for their feedback on what they already knew about sexual assault, reporting procedures, counseling services and emergency procedures at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Chief Matthew Kiederlen emphasized campus police services’ motivations and relied on student participation for his presentation.

“We’re here to serve you first—that’s what we do. That’s what we’re here for,” said Kiederlen.

According to police polls, 89 percent of students feel safe on campus. Among a list of four possible emergencies, the threat of an active shooter was the highest concern of 76 percent of students on campus. In reaction to this, Chief Kiederlen strongly recommended that students use emergency notification app InformaCast, a push messaging system that alerts students three to four times sooner than any text or email could.