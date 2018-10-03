UW-W hires new director of Financial Services

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has hired Todd Carothers as its new director of Financial Services. He previously served as a faculty member and interim finance administrator at UW-Platteville.

A UW-Eau Claire graduate, Carothers earned his financial experience with a triple major of accounting, business administration and management information systems. Most recently, he served as the Chief Business Officer at UW-Platteville.

“UW-Whitewater has always been kind of a desired destination for me,” Carothers said. “It has always stood out to me because the strength of the business and accounting faculty, along with all the other departments on campus.”

Carothers said he has several specific goals for the Financial Services Department, and emphasized a focus on customer service.

“Students, other departments and external parties on campus all work with financial services in some way,” Carothers said. “So, we want to figure out how we are doing in those areas and how we make ourselves more accessible and friendly.”

He aims to assist the university in every way he possibly can.

“I think a major thing is that Financial Services is really a major service arm of the university,” Carothers said. “So, we need to ask, ‘how do we create greater outreach to those other departments that could use our assistance?’”

Although Carothers hasn’t spent much time on UW-Whitewater’s campus, he feels optimistic about the future of the university and its Financial Services Department.

“I feel really positive…the team I’ve been working with, and other departments, have been very receptive and open to having meetings with me and talking about our vision and goals,” Carothers said. “I’ve got a learning curve, just like any new job, but I think the positives far outweigh any negatives.”

At the end of the day, Carothers is where he wants to be and is excited about UW-Whitewater’s future.

“I love the student environment here at Whitewater,” Carothers said. “And I’m thrilled to start working with both the faculty and students.”