UW-W student endorses Vruwink for state assembly
October 29, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
To the Royal Purple Editor,
I think we can all agree that the November 6th election is critical.
While there is not a presidential race, there are so many other important races on the ballot: Governor of Wisconsin, U.S. Senator, and State Assembly Representative.
I am voting for Don Vruwink for State Assembly Representative for several reasons.
Mr. Vruwink earned his Master’s degree here at UW-Whitewater while working as a school teacher. He understands the importance of retaining quality professors at our institutions.
He also understands the worries of college students graduating with insurmountable debt, sometimes forcing students to dropout of school because they feel they cannot afford to continue.
As a member of the Colleges & Universities Committee, Representative Vruwink introduced an amendment to direct student loan forgiveness funds to Wisconsin graduates only.
He knows we have plenty of bright and talented students here at home and we should not be spending tax dollars on trying to import people from other states. Like many should, Don believes we should reward the best and brightest among us.
For these reasons, and many more, Representative Vruwink has my vote on November 6th.
—Megan Martin
UW-Whitewater Class of ‘20
Public Policy and Administration
College Democrats, Chairwoman
Peer Mentor
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.