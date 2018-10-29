UW-W student endorses Vruwink for state assembly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

To the Royal Purple Editor,

I think we can all agree that the November 6th election is critical.

While there is not a presidential race, there are so many other important races on the ballot: Governor of Wisconsin, U.S. Senator, and State Assembly Representative.

I am voting for Don Vruwink for State Assembly Representative for several reasons.

Mr. Vruwink earned his Master’s degree here at UW-Whitewater while working as a school teacher. He understands the importance of retaining quality professors at our institutions.

He also understands the worries of college students graduating with insurmountable debt, sometimes forcing students to dropout of school because they feel they cannot afford to continue.

As a member of the Colleges & Universities Committee, Representative Vruwink introduced an amendment to direct student loan forgiveness funds to Wisconsin graduates only.

He knows we have plenty of bright and talented students here at home and we should not be spending tax dollars on trying to import people from other states. Like many should, Don believes we should reward the best and brightest among us.

For these reasons, and many more, Representative Vruwink has my vote on November 6th.

—Megan Martin

UW-Whitewater Class of ‘20

Public Policy and Administration

College Democrats, Chairwoman

Peer Mentor