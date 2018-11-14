Art exhibit honors veterans

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are more than 400 student veterans on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, and they all have a story to tell.

To honor them Roberta’s Art Gallery is presenting its Whitewater Heroes Exhibit from Oct. 29 to Nov. 30.

This exhibit showcases photos, stories and artifacts of UW-Whitewater student and faculty military service members, as well as recent U.S. combat operations.

Recognition of U.S. veterans and current military service members begins in November. Throughout campus, there are performances, music, ceremonies and free events for the campus and community to attend.

The James R. Connor University Center staff will host a reception Nov. 12 to honor U.S. soldiers.

UW-Whitewater’s photographer Craig Schreiner helped work with student veterans to make this exhibit possible.

“The most powerful thing about the show is that these veterans, whether they deployed to war zones or not, came home and they are with us today,” Schreiner said.

Richard Harris, coordinator of student veterans and military services, offered a helping hand in creating the exhibit as well. He works with many of the student-veterans on campus and wanted to integrate their stories into this exhibit.

He said he wanted this exhibit because their stories are not as well-known compared to those that have fought in World War I, World War II, Korea or Vietnam.

Kim Adams, assistant director in the University Center, said each exhibit in Roberta’s Gallery is rich with images and text that aim to tell stories and broaden viewpoints.

“Students should attend the exhibit because these are their peers and they will learn first-hand what it was like for this generation of heroes to defend America,” Harris said.