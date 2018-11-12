Royal Purple

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students got a different look at American war history last week.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of World War I and Veterans Day, students were treated to an exhibit near the university bookstore commemorating the events.

“This is something that I thought would be important for students to see and take in as much as they can,” said University Whitewater-Whitewater junior and event organizer Jon Jennings.

The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet used his collection of items and also got in touch with local collectors to pull off the display. UW-Whitewater’s Veterans Affairs Office helped with the event to “commemorate and honor” veterans, Jennings said.

The exhibit featured displays on World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. Reenactors wore uniforms and set up mock camps from the wars, and two vehicles from World War I were displayed as well.

“We were able to come together with all of our private collections and make one really great show,” Jennings said.

Reenactor Dan Palama presented information and pieces from the U.S. Navy, including from submarines.

“There’s a lot of students stopping by,” Palama said. “They’re asking the right questions. History isn’t taught the way it used to be, so it’s nice to see these students take such an interest.”

One such student was history major Ryan Jaszewski, who spent time at the exhibit after walking past after class.

“I’m a history major, so I’m super into this kind of thing,” Jaszewski said.

His favorite part was the firearms displayed because he is a collector.

“The firearms are all in really good condition, and it’s really neat to see some stuff that’s 100 years old and still in this good of condition,” Jaszewski said.

Both Jaszewski and Jennings were pleased to see students stopping by.

“It’s really nice to see people actually take an interest in this stuff. To see all these students stopping to look, I think it contrasts the notion that young people don’t care about history,” Jaszewski said.

Jennings agreed.

“Students are on campus walking around, so it allowed people to really interact with these displays,” he said. “It’s one of those opportunities you don’t get a ton of, so you have to enjoy it while you can.”