Wrestling starts out season strong under Zwaschka

UW-W’s wrestling team placed in the top six in seven different brackets at the Luther College Open in Decorah, Iowa Nov. 10.

This was the Warhawks’ first taste of outside competition this year, wrestling in both Elite and Silver brackets.

Sophomore Mac Casella placed second in the Elite 149-pound bracket with a 3-1 record and two pins. Junior Riley Kauzlaric finished 2-1, securing him a third-place spot in the Elite 197-pound bracket, and junior Hazen Rice finished third in the Elite 141-pound bracket, collecting three wins with two technical falls.

Senior Nicholas Bonomo earned a pin over No. 6 ranked Jake Voss of Coe College (Iowa) in the Elite 174-pound bracket before going on to finish in fourth place. Junior Mike Tortorice finished sixth in the Elite 133-pound bracket with a 3-1 record after losing his second round match.

In the Silver brackets, freshmen Jaritt Shinhoster and Ryan Vedner both finished in the top five at 174 pounds. Shinhoster posted a perfect 3-0 record, including two pins and one major decision, good for a first place finish. Vedner finished in fifth with three straight wins in the consolation bracket.

“We had good fight and effort in all of our matches,” said senior Eric Khondaker. “We work extremely hard and are in great shape and that’s something we need to take advantage of…We just need to execute a little better when it comes to crunch time.”

Looking ahead on their schedule, the Warhawks are set to face UW-Stevens Point in their first WIAC dual of the season Nov. 14.

“I think we’re in good shape for Stevens Point,” Khondaker said. “We have a few positions we need to improve on, but if all 10 guys wrestle fearless with a high pace, stay where they’re best, and have a little fun we should be walking away with a nice home win.”

“For us to get the dub, we just need to bring a great attitude and effort to the fight,” said senior Nicholas Bonomo. “It’s always exciting to get to wrestle in front of a home crowd.”