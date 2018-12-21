UW-W names new Interim Chancellor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UW-Whitewater named an interim chancellor this week.

Tuesday, the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, cabinet members, governance leaders and UW System President Ray Cross held a meeting to discuss the future of UW-Whitewater and the selection process of a new UW-W Chancellor.

Following the conference, a campus-wide email was sent to faculty, students and UW-W alumni stating what the next steps will be in the selection process and announcement of the newly chosen Interim Chancellor, Cheryl Green.

Green comes from UW-Oshkosh, where she served as vice chancellor for student affairs.

Cross states in the email, “Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green is a 25-year veteran of higher education who is committed to continuing the positive momentum of the UW-Whitewater campus.”

Green will not be eligible for application or selection as permanent UW-W Chancellor.

Cross continues his statement clarifying the next steps towards selecting a new UW-W Chancellor.

“We will launch a search for a new Chancellor in the first week of January 2019. In alignment with Regent Policy 6-4, this search will include five Regents who will be named by Board President Behling and five members of the Whitewater community, whom I will select based on consultation with the UW-Whitewater shared governance groups as well as other members of the campus community.”

In addition, two faculty, one staff representative from the institution, one student and one community and/or alumni member will serve on the Search and Screen Committee, of which the Board of Regents anticipates launching in January 2019.

To apply or nominate a qualified individual to serve on the Search and Screen Committee visit https://www.wisconsin.edu/president/chancellor-search-screen/.

The Board of Regents intends to have identified and selected the uniquely qualified Chancellor by June 1, 2019.

“I want to personally thank you for your continued service to students, to each other, to the Whitewater community and to your global alumni network, Cross says in the email.”