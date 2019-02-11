Q & A with Interim Chancellor Green

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Q & A with Chancellor Green —

The Royal Purple sat down with Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green to ask how she plans to transition into her position as interim chancellor at UW-W.

Royal Purple: What are you most looking forward to as Interim Chancellor?

Chancellor Green: As I transitioned to the role of the interim chancellor on January 1, 2019, I find that I am eager to do a number of things.

First, to witness first hand some of the great things UW-W is known for such as excellent academic programs, nationally ranked athletic teams and stellar services for students with disabilities.

Second, to attend sporting events held by the nationally ranked champions, the Warhawks. Also to get to know as many campus members and partners as possible

Third, to create spaces and opportunities for campus members to share their concerns and important issues

Lastly, to participate in the scheduled Founders Day events celebrating our 150 year legacy of excellence to the community

RP: What goals do you have while you’re here at UW-W?

Chancellor Green: Becoming familiar with all of the critical stakeholders on and off campus such as shared governance leaders, business owners, alumni and student representatives.

Ensuring that campus essential operations are continuing to functioning effectively.

Scheduling my time so that I can attend and support campus programs and activities.

Advocating for UWW at the local, regional and state level with members of the Board of Regents and the legislative members of the House and Senate.

Reviewing our strategic goals and plans for targeted enrollment and budget optimization.

Promoting a climate of esprit de corps (common loyalty, pride and fellowship).

RP: What would you like to get involved in on campus and how do you plan to do so?

Chancellor Green: For a list of campus based projects that I want to become involved in, see the above list. I plan to achieve these goals for involvement by joining special community organizations, attending campus based meetings of select groups and organizations and of course showing support to the Warhawk athletic teams.

RP: What UW school did you work at previously and what was your position there?

Chancellor Green: I was serving at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh as the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs before coming to UWW.

RP: How will you use your previous experience at a UW System school at UW-W?

Chancellor Green: I have established many great and strong relationships with deans, chairs, faculty, and other senior level administrators as a member of the University of Wisconsin system. Chancellors and Vice Chancellors meet regularly to discuss and review items that are related to restructuring, campus operations and budget concerns. We share a common set of system wide policies for institutional guidance and daily operations.

RP: Where did you get your degree?

Chancellor Green: I have earned three degrees: B.S. in Psychology from Manchester University; M.A. & PhD in Counseling Psychology from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois. I have seriously considered getting a fourth degree. Learning is a lifelong endeavor.

RP: What did you go to school for?

Chancellor Green: I went to school to obtain a terminal degree in counseling psychology, a PhD. Throughout my career I have used the skills related to this educational training by engaging in teaching psychology at the graduate and undergraduate level, conducting research and applying mental health counseling techniques to address cognitive, emotional and behavioral problems.

RP: What was your favorite part your college experience?

Chancellor Green: There were many things that I enjoyed during my college years-psychology classes, English literature, international student exchanges, small group discussions, field experiments, co-teaching and training with my major professor and of course hanging out with my friends and roommates. I also worked part time as a student on campus doing a variety of jobs. I attended a private college and paying tuition was a regular challenge in spite of the multiple scholarships and fellowships awarded to me. At the end of the day, I think I most enjoyed declaring my major as psychology. I first enrolled as a pre-med student!

RP: What is a piece of advice that you have for college students?

Chancellor Green: There are whole books on this subject. If I had to boil it down to one or two things it would be 1. Take your academic reputation, progress and achievement seriously. It’s the best investment you can make in your future. 2. Learn how to manage your time effectively by balancing classes, studying, programs/activities and parties. This is pretty much listed in ranked order of importance. Last but not least, participate in study abroad. I am a huge proponent of international travel and the globalized curricular experience.

RP: Do you know the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Fight Song?

Chancellor Green: No, not yet. But you can teach it to me anytime.