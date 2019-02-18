UW-W offers free income tax clinic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Tax season is here at the university, and people are ready to file. At the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater a clinic is available to help people their income taxes.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic is available to help people prepare and file for the 2018 federal and state income tax returns.

The IRS sponsors this clinic and helps low income taxpayers for free. The clinic only takes walk-ins. The volunteers for the Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinic are staffed by the students of the university. The students are certified to help and supervised by staff.

This clinic helps the students from the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting with hands-on experience for both graduate and undergraduate students. Robert Meyers is an accounting department lecturer and VITA program director. He said that this clinic is a “great experience for the students to learn how to do taxes in a little bit more professional setting.”

The program does not just help the students and staff from the university, but it also helps the community of Whitewater and surrounding areas by preparing and filing for free.

Meyers said VITA is all over the country and helps people from all around.