Provost leaving campus

After three years, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-W Susan Elrod will be leaving the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

May 21 will be Elrod’s last day on campus after which she will begin her transition into her position as Chancellor at Indiana University South Bend.

Elrod looks forward to getting to know the IU South Bend campus and the local community including the students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

Previously, she has served as interim provost at California State University, Chico, dean of science and mathematics at Fresno State, director of the Center for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Education at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and director of Project Kaleidoscope at the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

“I had been looking for Chancellor opportunities and when I saw this one, it appealed to me for many reasons,” said Elrod. “It is a public, regional-serving university with a student-centered focus in a vibrant, growing city. They also have many exciting degree programs and partnerships with the community.”

During her time at UW-W, Elrod has been involved in the implementation of the Strategic Enrollment Plan which serves to increase student recruitment, engagement and retention rates. Elrod hopes to take the insight and skills she has gained through this planning process to IU South Bend.

“I really have appreciated how committed everyone here at UW-W is to student success. I will take with me that spirit of commitment and engagement to my new position,” said Elrod.

Among many other things, including both the Strategic Enrollment Plan and Strategic Planning Process, Elrod has also helped UW-W transition and realign with Rock County as a branch campus.

“These initiatives will help shape the future of UW-Whitewater, setting our campus on a course for continued success,” said Interim Chancellor Dr. Cheryl Green.

Elrod sends support and encouragement to her colleagues at UW-W as she envisions a successful future for the university.

“My hope for the future of UW-W is very bright. We are on a positive trajectory with enrollment planning, retention and graduation rates, as well as with new academic program planning. Our faculty and staff are very committed to all of these programs and activities so I know they will keep going strong well into the future,” Elrod said.

Current Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Greg Cook, will replace Elrod as Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-W effective May 22.