UW-W student lobbies for lower parking permit costs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UW-Whitewater should lower the price of having a permit for your car when you are living on campus. I think that is just too much money to ask for when you have your car parked for most of your on-campus life.

All I am asking is that UW-Whitewater lowers the price from $300 to $50, which is how much citations cost if you are parked for a long time by dormitories on-campus without a permit.

Parking on the UW-Whitewater campus is not reasonably affordable for most students. I personally have lived on-campus in a dormitory for four semesters, and I have always wanted to get around on-campus and off-campus by car but the fee to have a car as an annual on-campus resident is $300 a year according to Parking Services.

College students are known not to be the richest people in the world, especially when some must pay for their food, college tuition, housing and even transportation. So, I believe that this is something that needs to be talked about more and ultimately solved. There is a lot of research that goes with this.

College students are so used to being bombarded with their tuition bill and other miscellaneous student bills. According to CollegeCalc, a website that tracks tuition, the average annual in-state college tuition in Wisconsin was $15,572 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The website said this is $1,460 higher than the U.S. average and ranks Wisconsin in the middle of the pack as the 17th most expensive and 36th most affordable state or district to attend college. This is a change of $640 from the 2015-2016 average of $14,932 and represents a 4.29% annual increase.

According to CollegeCalc, UW-Whitewater out-of-state students pay $26,377 for one year. For in-state Wisconsin residents at UW-Whitewater, their entire tuition and living expenditure for the 2017 and 2018 academic year costs $17,804.

As you can see, this is something that I want to be changed. Maybe they could change it to $50 for having a permit for a car when you are living on campus. Citations cost at first $50 then $100 if you do not have a permit the second time. The third time, you will be fined $100 and your car gets towed.

UW-Whitewater Parking Services has so many rules and regulations that it could be getting a lot of money from unexpecting students every day. Anyone who has a car and needs to park on-campus knows it is mostly impossible not to get a citation when you park anywhere on-campus.​

—Veronica Eilert,

UW-Whitewater Student