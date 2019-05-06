Thanks for the memories, good times Royal Purple staff

I’ve wanted to be a journalist since I was 10 years old. Most kids would say they wanted to be an astronaut or a princess, and then there was me proudly announcing that I was going to be a reporter. Trust me, the adults in the room gave me some crazy looks.

This dream of being a journalist first began coming true when I walked into the newsroom of the Royal Purple. I was an innocent, bright-eyed freshmen who was ready to share people’s stories and learn everything I could..

Little did I know that when I started my four year career at this newspaper as a Staff Writer for Kimberly Wethal, I’d find I have more of a knack for hard news, breaking news and city government reporting then I ever would feature stories.

I also never would have thought about the amazing role Kim Wethal would play in my life, and upbringing as a journalist. I truly believe that without her guidance throughout the years, I wouldn’t have made it this far. She has taught me almost everything about being a journalist, from the smallest AP style detail all the way to helping me swim my way through the waters of finding a post-grad, big kid job. She has been a rock and I can never thank her enough for that.

To Brad Allen, another constant rock in my four years here. I’m going to be honest, I didn’t know who you were for the first year I worked here. I knew you as the quiet Biz & Tech editor, but once you opened up and I got to know you I’m so happy that we got to come up side by side as journalists. You have taught me so much and I am so happy to see you succeeding in the field, it gives me so much hope that this is really all possible. Keep doin’ you Chad.

To Shannan, our news editor I so much to say, but the words escape me. I guess the simplest way would be to tell you that I am so incredibly proud of you. You walked into the Royal Purple, having no experience but ready to take on this job, and you took it like champ. I know it has not always been easy, but you have never wavered in your ability to do this job. You are a strong woman and I can’t wait to see you succeed in anything you set your mind to, because I have absolutely not doubts that you will.

To Brenda and Katelyn, you guys were always such a strong, dependable part of the staff. You two are definitely some of our quieter staff members but when you had something to say it made an impact, whether it was something in a meeting or even just joking around the staff.

To Riley, I didn’t really get to know you until this year, but I’m happy I did. You add something so unique to the staff, I can’t even give it words. You’re a funny guy, and as you say you really are like an onion, and it was a great time getting to know all the layers of you.

Finally, Benjamin I know for a fact when I first met you I was more afraid of you then you were of me, but I quickly realized that fear is not needed. We have always been a team, through the long nights we didn’t think we could do it, all of the times we did some amazing work and the times we wanted to give up, we didn’t because we had each other and that is something that has been so invaluable. I’m so glad you decided to come here, we’re all so much better off with you. I’ll miss you, but I’m glad I’m leaving so you can’t accidently throw me into another wall.

For everyone I didn’t have space to mention personally, just know that you are all important members of this staff. We literally could not have done it without you and all of the hard work you all put in. You all have a special place in my memories of this newsroom.

I just hope I was able to teach you as much as you have all taught me.

Thank you for everything RP.