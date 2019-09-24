Parking problems burden students

Finding a parking space after leaving campus on Friday and returning Sunday night is becoming increasingly difficult. Parking by my dorm is already a tight squeeze because of how there are an exact amount of cars to match parking spaces, but when cars who don’t have parking passes are parked by my dorm when I am trying to get back to sleep late at night is even more frustrating.

This past Sunday there were approximately five cars circling the parking lot by my dorm, including me, at around 9:30 p.m., all just trying to park in the lot that we paid for and go to bed for the school day the next morning.

The fact that cars are allowed to be there until 11 p.m. without a pass is a little ridiculous. I don’t want to have to park far away in a different lot and go back outside after 11 p.m. to move it back, since that is dangerous for a young woman on a college campus and is also unreasonable for someone waking up at 7 a.m. the next day.

To be honest, this is not a problem I expected to have when spending $300 just to park my car near where I live. While it’s great that friends and family don’t have to pay to visit loved ones, they don’t really need to be there until 11 at night on Sunday, and if they do, they can just park by the Visitor’s Center.