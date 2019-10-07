Student organizations parade with pride

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The homecoming parade is one of the biggest events that Homecoming Steering Committee puts on every year. All of UW-W’s student organizations have a chance to showcase what they do when they walk through the Whitewater community every year at the end of homecoming week.

“[This year], we have about 30 golf carts for organizations to use,” said Devontae Sisk. “I was able to get those here, get the parade route finalized and I start doing the line-up this week. I’m really excited.”

Sisk is one of the parade coordinators for Homecoming Steering Committee. He is one of the many people behind the scenes who help make sure everything on parade day runs smoothly.

This year, up to 30 student organizations will have the opportunity to get a golf cart to ride in the parade, which they may decorate to fit their individual theme.

“The day before, I get to help with judging and decorating the golf carts,” Sisk said. “The day of, we make sure that the line-up is good, and that [the organizations] are good. We have a few different rules and regulations when it comes to drivers, so we want to make sure everything goes smoothly.”

Many students look forward to walking in the parade, and are always excited to walk with their organizations.

“I decided to walk in the homecoming parade because I had been a part of homecoming in every way outside of the parade in the past, and the timing finally worked,” said senior Cela Castillo, who walked with Whitewater Student Government last year. “It was something I used to do when I was younger, and it was fun to be back in a parade mindset.”

Not only do students love to be part of the parade, but the community enjoys attending.

“The community is very responsive to the parade,” said senior Alissa Mautz. “A lot of alumni come out to watch it, and you can tell they’re all really excited and happy to see everyone.”

As far as what to do on parade day, previous parade participants have advice for potential newbies.

“Dress comfortably and for the weather,” Castillo said. “It’s easier to do if you are comfortable and have good shoes. But it really is a fun experience that helps spread awareness of your organization.”

This year’s parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. It will run from the Main Street and Prince Street intersection all the way down to the Main Street and Fremont Street intersection.