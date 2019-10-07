UW-W Org of the Week: I Am That Girl
October 7, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
‘I Am That Girl’ is an organization founded just four years ago in 2015. This woman’s issue organization started as a campus and community organization and recently slimming down to solely working on the UW-Whitewater campus with occasional community outreach projects.
According to faculty advisor and Gymnastics coach Allison Annala, the organization covers a large variety of topics – literally anything having to do with women or being a woman.
“We talk about anything and everything effecting women, from Politics to relationships to mental health to sexuality… if it effects women, it’s fair game,” said Annala.
“We also strive to be an inclusive and supportive environment. Everyone is encouraged to and respected for being their most authentic selves.”
For questions regarding the meeting or organization itself, please contact Allison Annala at [email protected]
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.