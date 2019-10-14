Homecoming business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For many, Homecoming brings one of the most anticipated weeks at UW-Whitewater. Along with that anticipation comes excitement to show school pride as a Warhawk, and also as a member of various campus organizations.

The excitement was through the roof for the American Marketing Association (AMA), which is a business organization on campus.

“It is a fun time for us to be together and do something outside of competing. We have a lot that we do as an organization, so this is just a relaxing fun week for all of us. Homecoming for these organizations is a great way to relax and by competing – trying to put themselves out there and get noticed,” said Zuri Vazquez, an account executive for AMA.

The activities are a way for all organizations, and especially Greeks, like Delta Chi to get noticed and have a good time. Delta Chi was excited about being able to participate in the tug-of-war competition.

“I am excited to be more involved on campus, show our colors and show how much pride we have in our school. The end goal was to come out and put on a show for the people. We want to win,” said Daniel Larson, a Delta Chi member.

The spirit that the teams show is what homecoming is about because, after all, it is about showing school spirit for students’ new home while in college.

“We are just trying to get more involved by showing off our school spirit,” said Jay Taylor, member of Delta Chi fraternity.

Campus organizations showed that spirit in many signature UW-W games such as bed races, billiards, bowling, ping-pong and the annual Talent Show.