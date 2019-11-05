Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It was a big turnout for the concert as the performers were greeted with a loud round of applause from the audience as they walked out on stage to their instruments. The performers were faculty members consisting of a saxophonist, trumpet player, drummer, cellist and pianist. Each member had their own moments to shine throughout the performance.

The first song performed on stage was from Dr. Michael Hackett’s album, “New Point of View.” Many other songs performed came from Dr. Hackett’s record labeled “New Point of View.” Dr. Hackett is the Assistant Professor of Jazz and Commercial Music who is also the band leader. For every song performed off his album, he told a brief story of his family that went with it.

“I have two CDs – one’s called “Circles” and the other one I’ve written a few years ago is called “New Point of View.” All the stuff we’re doing-I’m not doing from the first record. This is all from the new record, “New Point of View,” which was released in 2014,” Dr. Hackett said.

Dr. Michael Dugan is the Department Chair of the music department and teaches classes related to Jazz.

“We plan out the music mosaics concert series a year in advance. The concerts on this series happen once a month, and help raise money for student scholarships. This month the concert is Five Times the Jazz and features the jazz area faculty. Outside of the Music Mosaics series, we’ll usually do one hundred and twenty performances throughout the course of a year,” Dr. Dugan said.

“Oh, it impacted me a lot because those guys are teaching me like every single day and, you know, it’s just seeing the stuff they tell me to practice put into real context. It’s really compelling…it’s beautiful too,” Mills said.

The audience greatly enjoyed the performance, some people in the front row even moved their heads to the music. The performers got into their music as well, as the trumpet player tapped his foot and the drummer moved his body in time to the beat he played. Long after the performers went off stage, everyone remained in their seats clapping.

Courtesy of UWW College of Arts and Communication visit www.uww.edu/cac/music for information.