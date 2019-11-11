Study ‘N’ Style makes a comeback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Andersen Library, in conjunction with local barbershop Underground Cutz, is bringing back the Study ‘N’ Style event for a second year.

The program, created by Sarell Martin, Andersen Library PR & Outreach Coordinator, allows students to enjoy snacks, music, crafts and a fresh new haircut all while studying in the company of the other event participants.

Martin hopes this opportunity gives students a renewed sense of confidence and sets them on their way to achieving professional and educational goals after college, like going for their dream job or attending that interview.

“This opportunity is really unique, as we have barbers and stylist from the local community and nearby areas to come in and offer free grooming service to students,” said Martin. “Similar to assisting students with resume and cover letter oversight, or a clothes and attire drive, we hope the grooming service nudges students that much closer to benefitial encounters.”

And the event does more than benefit university students, it is also extremely impactful on the businesses, like Underground Cutz, that participate in the event.

For Cesar Mendoza, owner of Underground Cutz, the experience helps connect him to the community and say thanks to the students that have made his business so successful.

“We participate in Study ‘N’ Style to give back to the university students [that] are a big part of our business,” said Mendoza. “So I feel like giving some students a haircut is a great way to repay them for making Underground Cutz what it is today.”

Looking forward, both Martin and Mendoza hope to continue the Study ‘N’ Style program on campus for years to come in order to create a comfortable space for students and a bond between the campus and community cultures.

For those looking to get involved with the program, the next Study ‘N’ Style is set for Monday, Nov. 25, 4-7 p.m. in the Andersen Library, room L1105.