UW-W Tweets of the Week

Tweet of the Week: Pictured above are graphics depicting the most tweeted words relating to Whitewater from Nov. 18 to Nov. 15, 2019.
November 22, 2019
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Biz & Tech
Campus assists with financial emergencies
New book helps college students become entrepreneurs
UW-W business classes collaborate internationally
DECA gives back
Enactus lends a helping hand
Honoring Nonprofit Week
New program aims to assist students’ finances
The Learning Technology Center furthers opportunities through adaptive learning
New business analytics degree offered
Forensics preps for upcoming season
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.